Buika el 11 de noviembre en el Arsht Center. ROBERTO KOLTUN el Nuevo Herald

Música

Calendario de música popular para la temporada 2018-2019

por Michael Hamersly

Especial/el Nuevo Herald

05 de septiembre de 2018 11:25 AM

SEPTIEMBRE

9: Blessthefall — Hard Feelings Tour, with The Word Alive and more. CR.

9: Molotov. FILL.

9: Darren Fleet. PBI.

9: Donna Singer Starring in Birdland Breezes. ARTS GARAGE.

12: The Scorpions with Queensryche. HRL.

12: Kathy Griffin: Laugh Your Head Off Tour. ARSHT.

12: Ismo Leikola. PBI.

12: Alina Baraz. CR.

14: Dierks Bentley: Mountain High Tour 2018. CORAL SKY.

14: Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out Live. AAA.

14: Midge Ure & Paul Young: Soundtrack of Your Life: CR.

14: Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy.” SMDCAC.

14: Jonathan Joseph Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

14: Kneebody. UM-GUSMAN.

14: Dread Mar I. REV.

14-16: Gary Owen. PBI.

15: Sting & Shaggy: The 44/876 Tour. FILL.

15: Carlos Vives. AAA.

15: Sammy Hagar & The Circle. HRL.

15: Lucy Grau Salsa Ensemble. ARTS GARAGE.

15: The Cover Girls with Coro and Shannon. CDB.

15: Hispanic Heritage Celebration with Timba Live. LITTMAN.

15: Deva Premal & Miten with Manose: Soul of Mantra-Live! OLYMPIA.

15: Salsa Live, with Jose Alberto, Tito Allen, Frankie Vazquez, John “Dandy” Rodriguez and Jose Madera. DODGE.

15: Orchestra Fuego. MAGIC.

16: Tres Mujeres. MDCA.

16: Jesus Adrian Romero. FILL.

16: The Mighty Flea Circus. ARTS GARAGE.

18: Børns. REV.

19: Rainbow Kitten Surprise: The Friend, Love, Freefall Tour. REV.

20: Brian Regan. KRAVIS.

20: Zach Deputy. CR.

20-23: Bob Marley. PBI.

21: Seinfeld Live. ARSHT.

21: Greg Diamond & Nuance Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

21: Selena: Los Chicos del 512. MIRAMAR.

21: MSD Country Strong, with Justin Moore. KAYE.

21: Sounds of Little Haiti. LITTLE HAITI.

21-22: Drake: Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour. AAA.

22: Lee Ann Womack. BAILEY.

22: Noah Cyrus. REV.

22: Descemer Bueno. KNIGHT.

22: Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience. BB&T.

22: Ghost Town Blues. ARTS GARAGE.

22: Twiddle. CR.

23: Niall Horan: Flicker World Tour 2018, with Maren Morris. CORAL SKY.

23: Lee Ann Womack. SEMINOLE.

23: Ski Mask the Slump God: Ski Meets World Tour. WATSCO.

23: The Joe Cotton Band. ARTS GARAGE.

25: Christina Aguilera: The Liberation Tour. HRL.

26: Jazzmeia Horn. FAENA.

26: Colony House. REV.

26: The Australian Pink Floyd Show — Time: 30 Years of Celebrating Pink Floyd. HRL.

26: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: MDC Jazz Faculty Quintet. MDC-WOLFSON.

27: Thrice. REV.

27: Philip Kirkorov: Show Ya. FILL.

27: Dashboard Confessional & All Time Low: The Summer Ever After Tour. MIZNER.

28: Father John Misty. FILL.

28: Jazz at MOCA: Nestor Torres. MOCA.

28: Veterans of SNL, with Jon Lovitz, Darrell Hammond, Chris Kattan and Finesse Mitchell. SCCC.

28: Lucia Micarelli. PP.

28: PETTY HEARTS: A Tribute to Tom Petty. REV.

28: Myriam Hernandez — La Fuerza del Amor Tour. KNIGHT.

28: Davina & The Vagabonds. ARTS GARAGE.

29: Fozzy — The Judas Rising Tour. CR.

29: Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker — Summer Plays On Tour. CORAL SKY.

29: David Byrne — American Utopia Tour. FILL.

29: Troye Sivan — The Bloom Tour with special guest Kim Petras. BAYFRONT.

29: Louie Anderson. BCPA.

29: Vocaldente. ARTS GARAGE.

29: Milly Quezada. CDB.

30: Andy Grammer — The Good Parts Tour. REV.

30: Dani Martin. FILL.

30: Karlous Miller. PBI.

30: Brothers of Others. ARTS GARAGE.

30: Miami Music Project — Afternoon Recital. PINECREST.

OCTUBRE

3: Kali Uchis. REV.

4: 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince. BCPA.

4: Dire Straits Legacy. PP.

5: Phil Collins. BB&T.

5: Olga Tanon and Jorge Celedon. HRL.

5: Escape the Fate and Slaves (UK). THE GROUND.

5: Bruce Vilanch. AVENTURA.

5: Gary Gulman: Must Be Nice. BCPA.

5: Bridget Kelly Band. ARTS GARAGE.

6: Stars of Trinidad & Tobago. MIRAMAR REG.

6: Nothing But Thieves. CR.

6: Sirius XM Hair Nation Tour 2018, with Jack Russell’s Great White, Bulletboys and Enuff Z’nuff. REV.

6: Hari Kondabolu. BCPA.

6: Sebastian Yatra and Manuel Turizo. KNIGHT.

6: The Off Color Comedy Tour. HRL.

6: Eddie B: Teacher’s Only Comedy Tour. OLYMPIA.

6: Vocaldente. SEMINOLE.

6: Yorgis Goiricelaya & Elegance Project. ARTS GARAGE.

6-7: Amore 4Ever. LYNN-WOLD.

7: Thompson Square. PP.

7: The Second City: Made In America (Some Assembly Required). BCPA.

8: Glasshouse Miami. MIRAMAR REG.

9: Derision 2018: An Evening with Carl Hiaasen and Dave Barry. BAILEY.

10: Joey Graceffa. BCPA.

11: The King Romeo Santos. AAA.

11-13: Joey Coco Diaz. PBI.

12: Eddie Izzard: Believe Me. ARSHT.

12: Iration Press Play Fall Tour. REV.

12: Mary Chapin Carpenter. BCPA.

12: Alex Campos. FILL.

12: Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers. ARTS GARAGE.

13: Kid Rock + Brantley Gilbert: Red Blooded RocknRoll Redneck Extravaganza. CORAL SKY.

13: Kevin Hart — The Irresponsible Tour. AAA.

13: Jim Jefferies: The Night Talker Tour. HRL.

13: Max Richter with the American Contemporary Music Ensemble. ARSHT.

13: Ween. FILL.

13: The Choir of Man. PP.

13: Anderson East. REV.

13: Benise: Fuego! Spirit of Spain. MDCA.

13: Floyd — The Ultimate U.S. Pink Floyd Tribute. MIZNER.

13: The Long Run: Eagles Tribute Band. MINIACI.

13: Vinicius Cantuaria Sings Antonio Carlos Jobim. ARTS GARAGE.

14: Chayanne: Desde El Alma Tour 2018. AAA.

14: Yamandu Costa. AVENTURA.

14: Enrique Chia. MDCA.

IMG_Biltmore.jpg_2_1_8O3C0GJC.JPG
Enrique Chia, el 14 de octubre en el Miami Dade County Auditorium.
Archivo

14: An Evening with the Bruce Katz Band. ARTS GARAGE.

14: Charanga Tipica Tropical In Concert. MINIACI.

15: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — 20th Anniversary Tour. BAYFRONT.

15: Broadway @ Frost: Joshua Henry and Marcus Lovett. UM-GUSMAN.

16: Beartooth: The Disease Tour. REV.

16: The Struts: The Body Talks Tour 2018. CR.

17: Maxwell: 50 Intimate Nights Live. HRL.

17: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Tal Cohen, Piano. MDC-WOLFSON.

18: Dina Elwedidi. KRAVIS.

19: Brett Eldredge: The Long Way Tour — with Devin Dawson. MIZNER.

19: Nicki Minaj and Future: NICKIHNDRXX TOUR. AAA.

19: George Thorogood & The Destroyers. SCCC.

19: The Breeders. FILL.

19: Appetite for Destruction. REV.

19: The Long Run: Experience The Eagles. AVENTURA.

19: Miami Big Sounds Orchestra. ARTS GARAGE.

19: Sounds of Little Haiti. LITTLE HAITI.

19-21: Orny Adams. PBI.

20: Dru Hill with Sisqo. CDB.

20: South Motors Jazz Series: Randy Brecker with the South Florida Jazz Orchestra. PINECREST.

20: Nicole Henry. ARTS GARAGE.

20: J Quiles. FILL.

20: The Button South — One Night Stand. REV.

20: Luisa Maria Guell. MDCA.

20: Three Hysterical Broads Off Their Medication. AVENTURA.

20: Yngwie Malmsteen. PP.

20: Johnny Rogers’ Latin Explosion. MAGIC.

20: Backyard Bash. SMDCAC.

21: Lewis Black: The Joke’s on US Tour. CSCA.

21: Ha*Ash. FILL.

22: We the People. BCPA.

22: Death Cab for Cutie. FILL.

23: NF — Perception Tour. FiLL.

24: Bob Dylan and His Band. BCPA.

24: Dweezil Zappa — Choice Cuts. CR.

24: Michael Franti & Spearhead: Stay Human Tour. REV.

25: Hanson String Theory — Live With Orchestra. FILL.

25: Cursive. CR.

26: Jerry Seinfeld. KRAVIS.

26: Youssou N’Dour. ARSHT.

26: An Evening With Colin Jost. BAILEY.

26: Eden — Vertigo World Tour. CR.

26: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. PP.

26: The Steve Pomeranz Band. ARTS GARAGE.

26-28: Lil Duval. PBI.

27: Lindsey Buckingham. ARSHT.

27: Aaron Lewis. SCCC.

27: Saved By the ‘90s. REV.

27: Y Ellas Cantaban Boleros. MDCA.

27: Carlos Camilo & The Live Dimension. ARTS GARAGE.

27: Saved By the ‘90s. REV.

27: Guitar, Piano, and Voice: Harmonies from the Americas. UM-GUSMAN.

27: Generation Numb Tour with Bexey. THE GROUND.

28: Alice in Chains. HRL.

28: Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour. PBA.

28: J Balvin — Vibras Tour. AAA.

29: PRETTYMUCH — Funktion Tour. REV.

30: Marilyn Manson. HRL.

NOVIEMBRE

1: A Band Called Honalee. SEMINOLE.

2: Robbie Elias. ARTS GARAGE.

2: Pale Waves. CR.

2-3: Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy. KAYE.

2-3: Joel McHale. PBI.

3: iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, with Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Steve Aoki and more. AAA.

3: BleauLive Presents Boyz II Men. FMB.

3: Billy F. Gibbons — The Big Bad Blues Tour. PBA.

3: Tracy Morgan. HRL.

3: Nestor Torres. ARTS GARAGE.

IMG_5_Nestor_Torres_no_c_2_1_J91VOODP_L46486298 (1).JPG
Nestor Torres el 3 de noviembre en ARTS GARAGE.
Cortesía

3: Kashmir — The Live Led Zeppelin Tribute. CSCA.

3: Badshah and Kanika Kapoor. BCPA.

3: Luis Chataing-Nuevamente. AVENTURA.

3-4: Richard H. Blake — Thinking Back. LYNN-WOLD.

4: Twenty One Pilots — The Bandito Tour. BB&T.

4: Allen Stone. REV.

4: Trey Wanvig. ARTS GARAGE.

4: Young Stars Showcase. AVENTURA.

5: Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen. CSCA.

6: Snow Patrol. HRL.

6: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Wolfson’s Jazz Ensembles. MDC-WOLFSON.

6: Emmure & Stick To Your Guns, with Wage War and Sanction. REV.

7: Will Ackerman: The Gathering, 4 Guitars, with Trevor Gordon Hall, Todd Mosby and Vin Downes. KRAVIS.

7: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Sheryl Bailey, Guitar. MDC-WOLFSON.

7: Chris D’Elia — Follow the Leader 2018 Tour. OLYMPIA.

8: Simple Minds — Walk Between Worlds Tour. FILL.

8: Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra. BCPA.

Ottmar Liebert.jpg
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra, el 8 de noviembre en Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
Cortesía

8: Chris D’Elia — Follow the Leader 2018 Tour. PBI.

9-11: Gridiron Grill-Off Food, Wine & Music Festival, with Vince Gill, Barenaked Ladies and Daughtry. PBA.

9-11: Jay Mohr. PBI.

9: Jazz Roots: Leonard Bernstein 100 and Beyond. ARSHT.

9: Bobby Collins Live. MINIACI.

9: Rhythm Foundation Presents Diego El Cigala — Cigala and Piano. FILL.

9: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. ARTS GARAGE.

9: Haken. REV.

10: Ray Montagne — Just Passing Through. FILL.

10: RockFest ‘80s Music Festival, with Vince Neil, Tom Keifer, Kix, Zebra, Nelson and more. MIRAMAR REG.

10: American Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute). SEMINOLE.

10: Bobby Collins. AVENTURA.

10: Lulo Reinhardt & Daniel Stelter. SMDCAC.

10: Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio. ARTS GARAGE.

11: RockFest ‘80s Music Festival, with Ace Frehley, Night Ranger, Sebastian Bach, Winger and more. MIRAMAR REG.

11: Buika. ARSHT.

11: Martin Bejerano Trio. ARTS GARAGE.

11: Mae. REV.

13: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins. KRAVIS.

13: Koo Koo Kanga Roo. BCPA.

13: A Night of Jo Lawry — Frost Extensions and Frost Jazz Vocal I. UM-GUSMAN.

13: Machine Head. REV.

14: Tech N9ne’s Independent Grind Tour 2018, with Krizz Kaliko, Futuristic and Dizzy Wright. CR.

14: Gold Coast Jazz: An Evening of Latin Jazz. BCPA.

14: Ingrid Jensen with the Frost Studio Jazz Band. UM-GUSMAN.

15: Gad Elmaleh — Dream Tour.. ARSHT.

15: Nite Owl Productions Presents Diamond Dave’s Tribute to Neil Diamond. BCPA.

15: Adam Rogers with the Frost Concert Jazz Band and Frost Jazz Sextet. UM-GUSMAN.

15: Scott Rogowski. PBI.

15: The Main Squeeze. REV.

16: Marc Anthony. AAA.

16: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. PP.

16: Sounds of Little Haiti — Haitian Roots Music. LITTLE HAITI.

16-17: Jeremy Piven. PBI.

17: I Love the ‘80s Music Fest, with Exposé, The Original Cover Girls, Crystal Waters and more. MIRAMAR REG.

17: Mac Miller: The Swimming Tour. BAYFRONT.

17: South Motors Jazz Series: Ramsey Lewis and Urban Knights. PINECREST.

17: Top of the World — A Carpenters Tribute. AVENTURA.

17: Bobby Ramirez. ARTS GARAGE.

17: Comic Cure Comedy Series: Miami, A Very Funny History. SMDCAC.

17: Bernstein & Big Band: A Celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th Birthday. BARRY.

17: Battle of the Boros X — Doo Wop/Oldies Show. CSCA.

17: PALO! MAGIC.

18: Il Divo: Timeless Tour. FILL.

18: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins. BCPA.

18: August Greene (Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins). ARSHT.

18: In Dreams: Roy Orbison In Concert — The Hologram Tour. PP.

18: Francesco Libetta. AVENTURA.

18: Big Gigantic. REV.

20: VNV Nation — Noire Tour. CR.

21: El Cubatonazo: Jacob Forever, Chacal, Charanga Habanera. WATSCO.

21: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. KRAVIS.

21: Gala de Soneros, with Oscar D’leon, Maelo Ruiz, Raulin Rosendo. DODGE.

23: Lauren Mitchell. ARTS GARAGE.

23: DRUMline Live Holiday Spectacular. PP.

23: Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road. BB&T.

24: Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road. AAA.

24: Michael McDonald. SCCC.

24: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire In Concert.. ARSHT.

24: Mayday Parade. REV.

24: GHOST: A Pale Tour Named Death. FILL.

24: In the Light of Led Zeppelin — Tribute Band. MINIACI.

24: Black Saturday R&B Jam featuring Monica & Tank. JLKC.

24: The Five Boroughs. ARTS GARAGE.

25: Benji Brown. KRAVIS.

25: Spencer and Sequoia. ARTS GARAGE.

26: Black Violin: Classical Boom Tour. KRAVIS.

27: Dave Koz — 21st Anniversary Christmas Tour. PP.

27: The Modern Gentlemen. KRAVIS.

28: ThePianoGuys: Christmas Together. KRAVIS.

29: Atmosphere, with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and DJ Keezy. REV.

29: Fonseca with Bacilos. AAA.

30: Willie Colon. FILL.

30: Randy Rainbow. PP.

30: Bailey Hall Jazz Club. BAILEY.

30: An Evening with Moe. CR.

30-Dec. 1: Jill and Rich Switzer — Saloon Songs: From the Rat Pack to Right Now. KRAVIS.

DICIEMBRE

1: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Lil Xan — Total Xanarchy. REV.

1: Vic DiBitetto. MINIACI.

1: Free! Family Fest Series: Miami Music Project’s 10th Anniversary. ARSHT.

1: Art Blues BBQ & Soul Fest. AHCAC.

2: A Latin American Holiday. MDCA.

2: Robin Spielberg’s Spirit of the Holidays Sing Along. BCPA.

5: Gold Coast Jazz: Jason Marsalis & 21st Century Trad Band. BCPA.

5: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Walt Weiskopf, Saxophone. MDC-WOLFSON.

6: A Christmas Wish with Herb Alpert & Lani Hall. PP.

6: Cannibal Corpse. CR.

6-8: Angelah Johnson: More of Me Tour. PBI.

7: Jazz Roots: Artemis — Great Women In Jazz. ARSHT.

7: A Christmas Wish with Herb Alpert & Lani Hall. KRAVIS.

7: Selwyn Birchwood Band. ARTS GARAGE.

8: Thievery Corporation — Treasures from the Temple Tour 2018, with The Suffers. FILL.

8: South Motors Jazz Series: Christian McBride’s New Jawn. PINECREST.

8: Diane Marino Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

9: Mandy Harvey. KRAVIS.

9: Alan Cumming — Legal Immigrant. KRAVIS.

9: Winter Wonderland: A Celebration of Holiday and Seasonal Music. PINECREST.

9: Jess Hilarious. PBI.

10: Generation Axe: Vai, Wylde, Malmsteen, Bettencourt & Abasi. HRL.

11: Pinecrest Sprouts. PINECREST.

12: Brian Wilson — The Christmas Album Live with Special Guests. HRL.

12: A Treasury of Jewish Christmas Songs — Jake Ehrenreich with the Roger Kellaway Trio. KRAVIS.

13: Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. BCPA.

13: Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti Holiday Concert. MINIACI.

13-15: Craig Robinson. PBI.

14: Celtic Thunder — X Tour. BCPA.

14: Jose Negroni — Jazz Holiday. MDCA.

14-15: Steven Wilson. CR.

15: Kansas: Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour. BCPA.

15: for KING & COUNTRY: Little Drummer Boy. CORAL SKY.

15: Alabanzas, with Marcos Witt and T Bone. WATSCO.

15: Avery Sommers — Love … It’s Magic. ARTS GARAGE.

15: The Chipper Experience. KRAVIS.

16: Mocedades. JLKC.

16: Jake Ehrenreich’s A Treasury of Jewish Christmas Songs. AVENTURA.

17: Hollywood Revisited. KRAVIS.

18: 6LACK Presents From East Atlanta With Love Tour. FILL.

18: Soweto Gospel Choir. PP.

19: Soweto Gospel Choir: “Songs of the Free,” In Honor of Nelson Mandela’s 100th Birthday. KRAVIS.

21: Cuban Influenced Jazz with Carlos Averhoff Jr. Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

21: Sounds of Little Haiti — Holiday Celebration. LITTLE HAITI.

22: Tito Puente Jr.. ARTS GARAGE.

22: A Rockapella Christmas. PP.

22: Sarge’s Chanukah Chutzpah Tour...Kiss My Mezuzah. AVENTURA.

27: Sebastion Maniscalco — Stay Hungry Tour. BB&T.

28: Benny Goodman & Friends, featuring the Dick Lowenthal Big Band. ARTS GARAGE.

28: JJ Grey & Mofro. REV.

29: Steve Solomon’s “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, & I’m Home for the Holidays.” AVENTURA.

30: Salute to Vienna. ARSHT.

31: Judy Garland in Concert with The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. KRAVIS.

31: Salute to Vienna. CSCA.

ENERO

2: The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook: Songs & Stories. KRAVIS.

2: Jay Leno. KRAVIS.

4: Marilyn Maye and The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra Big Band In Concert. KRAVIS.

4: Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience. REV.

4: Watermelon Slim. ARTS GARAGE.

4-5: South Beach Jazz Festival: Dee Dee Bridgewater and The Marcus Roberts Trio. COLONY.

5: Celebrating Ella: Live from the Apollo with Patti Austin, Clint Holmes, Monica Mancini and Wé McDonald. KRAVIS.

5: Mary Gaines Bernard Celebrates the Life & Music of Donna Summer. AVENTURA.

5-6: Abbacadabra: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute. LYNN-WOLD.

7: National YoungArts Week — Voice. NWC.

8: National YoungArts Week — Jazz and Theater. NWC.

9: Gold Coast Jazz: Paquito D’Rivera & Shelly Berg Trio. BCPA.

10: Leonid Agutin, Anjelika Varum, Valery Leontiev, Kristina Orbakaite and Julio Iglesias Jr. FILL.

11: Karina Iglesias & The Nu-Thang. ARTS GARAGE.

11-12: Dena Blizzard: One Funny Mother. KRAVIS.

12: Uri Gurvich Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

12: Mike Super: Magic & Illusion. AVENTURA.

12: Comic Cure Comedy Series: Black Laughs Matter. SMDCAC.

12: The Chipper Experience. SEMINOLE.

13: Simon & Garfunkel, Featuring Lee Lessack and Johnny Rogers: Live In Central Park (Revisited). SMDCAC.

13: Skerryvore. KRAVIS.

13: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner. AVENTURA.

15: Pavlo In Concert. BCPA.

16: Marta Sanders Starring in “Follow Me.” LYNN-WOLD.

17: Robert Klein. BCPA.

17: The Righteous Brothers. PP.

18: Jazz Roots: Joshua Redman Quartet. ARSHT.

18: South Florida Jazz: Randy Brecker Quintet. BAILEY.

18: Judy Gold. AVENTURA.

18: Craig Carothers Presents Nashville Songwriters in the Round. UM-GUSMAN.

18: Bria Skonberg. ARTS GARAGE.

18: Sounds of Little Haiti. LITTLE HAITI.

18-19: Carole J. Bufford in “Come Together: When the ’60s Met the ’70s.” KRAVIS.

19: Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour. PP.

19: Ryan Hamilton. BCPA.

19: South Motors Jazz Series: The Glenn Miller Orchestra. PINECREST.

19: Bria Skonberg Swing Band. SMDCAC.

19: Max Rabinovitsj Trio. ARTS GARAGE.

19: Free! Family Fest Series: Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience. ARSHT.

20: Raffi. PP.

20: Belgian Pianist Julien Libeer. AVENTURA.

20: Livingston Taylor. BCPA.

20: Rachelle Coba Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.

23: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Bobby Floyd — B-# Organ. MDC-WOLFSON.

23: Alcee Chriss III, Organ. KRAVIS.

23-24: Matisyahu. AVENTURA.

24: Gladys Knight. BCPA.

24: Girls Night Out — The Show. PBI.

26: The Doo Wop Project. AVENTURA.

26: Camila & Sin Bandera. KNIGHT.

27: Julian Gargiulo. SEMINOLE.

27: The Emmett Cohen Trio. ARTS GARAGE.

29: Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Concert Tour. KRAVIS.

31: The Temptations & The Four Tops. BCPA.

31: Ronnie Spector & The Ronnettes. SEMINOLE.

FEBRERO

1: Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes. PP.

1: Gospel Gala — We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Featuring Damien Sneed with Special Guest Appearance by the Ebony Chorale. KRAVIS.

1: Sultans of String. SMDCAC.

1: Yakov Smirnoff. AVENTURA.

2: The Four Tops and The Temptations. KRAVIS.

2: Charles Calello — Tribute to the Four Seasons. MINIACI.

2: Sultans of String. ARTS GARAGE.

2: Alan Chamo: Mind Hacker. AVENTURA.

2: 6th Winter Jazz Concert Fundraiser. PINECREST.

6: Patti LaBelle. KRAVIS.

7: Hello Gorgeous: A Salute to Barbra Streisand Starring Rebecca Clark. AVENTURA.

7: Ten Grands. KRAVIS.

8: Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions. KRAVIS.

8: Jazz Roots: Jazz in the Key of Ellison. ARSHT.

8: Melissa Manchester. AVENTURA.

8: Shawn Mullins. BCPA.

8: Presidio Brass. SEMINOLE.

8-9: Ann Hampton Calloway. ARTS GARAGE.

9: Danny Rivera and Chucho Avellanet in Concert. MDCA.

9: Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio. SMDCAC.

9: Almost AHBA! AVENTURA.

10: Boston Pops On Tour with Keith Lockhart. BCPA.

10: Gospelfest 2019. SMDCAC.

10: Faith Prince. AVENTURA.

10: Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio. ARTS GARAGE.

13: Gold Coast Jazz: Svetlana & The Delancey Five. BCPA.

13: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Rodolfo Zuniga, Drums. MDC-WOLFSON.

13: Dana Bacher in “Get Happy.” LYNN-WOLD.

14: Myles Savage’s Last Original Stars ‘50s & ‘60s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Valentine’s Celebration. ARSHT.

14: Hooray for Love! A Celebration of Love Songs with Cordone and Kilgore. AVENTURA.

14: 20th annual “Moonlight & Music” Valentine’s Day Concert. DEERING.

14-16: Guy Bavli: Master of the Mind. BCPA.

15: The Four Seasons’ Charles Calello & His Big Band. MINIACI.

15: Isle of Klezbos. ARTS GARAGE.

15: The Hit Men. AVENTURA.

15: Sounds of Little Haiti. LITTLE HAITI.

15-16: Bob Merrill: Celebrating the Jazz Piano Masters, Featuring Ted Rosenthal. KRAVIS.

15-17: III Points Festival: Mana Wynwood.

15-17: Joe Bonamassa. BCPA.

16: South Florida Jazz: Donny McCaslin Quartet. BAILEY.

16: South Motors Jazz Series: Shelly Berg and the Frost Jazz Band. PINECREST.

16: Otis Cadillac & The El Dorados with the Sublime Seville Sisters. ARTS GARAGE.

16: Isle of Klezbos. SMDCAC.

16-17: Divas 3, featuring the songs of Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Cher, Whitney Houston and more. LYNN-WOLD.

17: David Kadouch. AVENTURA.

17: “Gotta Dance!”: Music of the Dance from the Classics, Pops, and Broadway. PINECREST.

17: Vienna Boys Choir. PP.

20: An Evening with Fleetwood Mac. BB&T.

20: Act of Congress. KRAVIS.

20: Mandy Harvey. BCPA.

22: Comic Cure Comedy Series: Latin Laughs. SMDCAC.

22: Memphis Motown Soul Experience. CSCA.

23: Christopher Dean Band. SMDCAC.

23: Lenore Raphael and Doug MacDonald Trio. ARTS GARAGE.

23: Edwards Twins: An Evening with the Stars. MINIACI.

24: Michael Glabicki & Dirk Miller. BCPA.

28: Paul Anka: Anka Sings Sinatra — His Songs, My Songs, My Way. KRAVIS.

MARZO

1: P!NK: Beautiful Trauma Tour. BB&T.

1: David Foster & Friends, featuring The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. KRAVIS.

1-2: Martha Redbone’s Bone Hill. SMDCAC.

4: Paul Anka — Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way. BCPA.

5: Celtic Woman — Live From Ireland 2019 Tour. DODGE.

6: Jeremy Jordan. AVENTURA.

6: Tammy McCann presents The Legendary Ladies of Jazz: Ella, Sarah, Dinah and Billie. LYNN-WOLD.

8: Jazz Roots: Robert Glasper — Reflect +Respond = NOW. ARSHT.

9: Chris Botti. PP.

9: Chris MacDonald’s Memories of Elvis. AVENTURA.

9: Global Cuban Fest. MDCA.

9-10: Jazz in the Gardens. HRS.

9-10: William Close and the Earth Harp Collective. LYNN-WOLD.

11: The Young Irelanders: Wild Atlantic Way Tour. KRAVIS.

12: Chris Botti. KRAVIS.

12: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Wolfson’s Jazz Ensembles. MDC-WOLFSON.

13: Gold Coast Jazz: Five Play — Swinging into Spring. BCPA.

13: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Scott Wendholt, Trumpet. MDC-WOLFSON.

15: Sounds of Little Haiti — Women’s Month. LITTLE HAITI.

16: Elton John — Farewell Yellow Brick Road. BB&T.

16: South Florida Jazz: John Scofield’s Combo 66. BAILEY.

16: South Motors Jazz Series: Antonio Adolfo Quartet with Brazilian Jazz Vocalist Carol Saboya. PINECREST.

16: Celebrating David Bowie. PP.

16: Sean Chambers Band. ARTS GARAGE.

16: Irish Comedy Tour. SEMINOLE.

17: Ramsey Lewis & John Pizzarelli — Straighten Up and Fly Right: A Tribute to Nat King Cole. KRAVIS.

17: Anoushka Shankar. SMDCAC.

20: John Lloyd Young. AVENTURA.

23: Dom Irrera. AVENTURA.

23: Impractical Jokers. CORAL SKY.

23: Carole J. Bufford — You Don’t Own Me: The Fearless Females of the 1960s. ARTS GARAGE.

23: Svetlana & The Delancey Five. SMDCAC.

24: Kyle Cease: Evolving Out Loud. BCPA.

24: Spanish Pianist Josu de Solaun. AVENTURA.

24-25: Christine Andreas: Piaf — No Regrets. LYNN-WOLD.

29: Kat Edmonson. BCPA.

29: Love Is a Rose: Celebrating the Music of Linda Ronstadt. AVENTURA.

29: Reik: Tour Des/Amor. FILL.

29: Comic Cure Comedy Series: No Strings Attached. SMDCAC.

29-30: Catherine Russell. KRAVIS.

30: Kat Edmonson. SMDCAC.

31: Russian Pianist Asiya Korepanova. AVENTURA.

ABRIL

3: Mark Nadler in “Cole Porter After Dark.” LYNN-WOLD.

5: Direct From Las Vegas! A Salute to Frank Sinatra. AVENTURA.

6: South Motors Jazz Series: Paquito D’Rivera. PINECREST.

6: Comic Cure Comedy Series: Rockin’ With Laughter. SMDCAC.

6: Sankofa Jazz Fest. AHCAC.

7: The Barricade Boys. AVENTURA.

9: Storm Large In Kiss! Kiss! Bang! Bang! KRAVIS.

9: Bailey Hall Jazz Club. BAILEY.

10: Gold Coast Jazz: Carol Weisman Trio. BCPA.

11: Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour. KRAVIS.

12: Jazz Roots: From Brazil With Love — Sergio Mendes. ARSHT.

12: Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour. PP.

12-14: Tortuga Music Festival, with Headliner Jason Aldean. FTL BEACH.

13: Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour. KRAVIS.

13: Vic DiBitetto. AVENTURA.

13: Sweet Plantain — String Quartet. SEMINOLE.

14: Bernadette Peters. KRAVIS.

19: Sounds of Little Haiti. LITTLE HAITI.

20: South Florida Jazz: Stefon Harris & Blackout. BAILEY.

27: Miami Music Project — Afternoon Recital. PINECREST.

MAYO

3: Gold Coast Jazz: Tamir Hendelman Trio. BCPA.

5: Florian Noack. AVENTURA.

10: Comic Cure Comedy Series: Magically Funny. SMDCAC.

10: Nicolas Bearde: A Tribute to The Music of Lou Rawls. ARTS GARAGE.

11: Albita In Concert. MDCA.

11: Lakisha Jones — To Whitney, with Love. SEMINOLE.

11: Nicolas Bearde: A Tribute to the Music of Lou Rawls. SMDCAC.

14: Pinecrest Sprouts. PINECREST.

15: Karen Oberlin in “Secret Love: A Tribute to Doris Day.” LYNN-WOLD.

17: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck Duet. KRAVIS.

17: Sounds of Little Haiti — Haitian Heritage Month. LITTLE HAITI.

18: South Florida Jazz: Kurt Elling. BAILEY.

18: Miami Music Project — Afternoon Recital. PINECREST.

25: Kristin Chenoweth. HRL.

JUNIO

15: South Florida Jazz: Raul Midon & Lionel Loueke. BAILEY.

