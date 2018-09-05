Calendario de música popular para la temporada 2018-2019

SEPTIEMBRE
9: Blessthefall — Hard Feelings Tour, with The Word Alive and more. CR.
9: Molotov. FILL.
9: Darren Fleet. PBI.
9: Donna Singer Starring in Birdland Breezes. ARTS GARAGE.
12: The Scorpions with Queensryche. HRL.
12: Kathy Griffin: Laugh Your Head Off Tour. ARSHT.
12: Ismo Leikola. PBI.
12: Alina Baraz. CR.
14: Dierks Bentley: Mountain High Tour 2018. CORAL SKY.
14: Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out Live. AAA.
14: Midge Ure & Paul Young: Soundtrack of Your Life: CR.
14: Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy.” SMDCAC.
14: Jonathan Joseph Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
14: Kneebody. UM-GUSMAN.
14: Dread Mar I. REV.
14-16: Gary Owen. PBI.
15: Sting & Shaggy: The 44/876 Tour. FILL.
15: Carlos Vives. AAA.
15: Sammy Hagar & The Circle. HRL.
15: Lucy Grau Salsa Ensemble. ARTS GARAGE.
15: The Cover Girls with Coro and Shannon. CDB.
15: Hispanic Heritage Celebration with Timba Live. LITTMAN.
15: Deva Premal & Miten with Manose: Soul of Mantra-Live! OLYMPIA.
15: Salsa Live, with Jose Alberto, Tito Allen, Frankie Vazquez, John “Dandy” Rodriguez and Jose Madera. DODGE.
15: Orchestra Fuego. MAGIC.
16: Tres Mujeres. MDCA.
16: Jesus Adrian Romero. FILL.
16: The Mighty Flea Circus. ARTS GARAGE.
18: Børns. REV.
19: Rainbow Kitten Surprise: The Friend, Love, Freefall Tour. REV.
20: Brian Regan. KRAVIS.
20: Zach Deputy. CR.
20-23: Bob Marley. PBI.
21: Seinfeld Live. ARSHT.
21: Greg Diamond & Nuance Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
21: Selena: Los Chicos del 512. MIRAMAR.
21: MSD Country Strong, with Justin Moore. KAYE.
21: Sounds of Little Haiti. LITTLE HAITI.
21-22: Drake: Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour. AAA.
22: Lee Ann Womack. BAILEY.
22: Noah Cyrus. REV.
22: Descemer Bueno. KNIGHT.
22: Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience. BB&T.
22: Ghost Town Blues. ARTS GARAGE.
22: Twiddle. CR.
23: Niall Horan: Flicker World Tour 2018, with Maren Morris. CORAL SKY.
23: Lee Ann Womack. SEMINOLE.
23: Ski Mask the Slump God: Ski Meets World Tour. WATSCO.
23: The Joe Cotton Band. ARTS GARAGE.
25: Christina Aguilera: The Liberation Tour. HRL.
26: Jazzmeia Horn. FAENA.
26: Colony House. REV.
26: The Australian Pink Floyd Show — Time: 30 Years of Celebrating Pink Floyd. HRL.
26: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: MDC Jazz Faculty Quintet. MDC-WOLFSON.
27: Thrice. REV.
27: Philip Kirkorov: Show Ya. FILL.
27: Dashboard Confessional & All Time Low: The Summer Ever After Tour. MIZNER.
28: Father John Misty. FILL.
28: Jazz at MOCA: Nestor Torres. MOCA.
28: Veterans of SNL, with Jon Lovitz, Darrell Hammond, Chris Kattan and Finesse Mitchell. SCCC.
28: Lucia Micarelli. PP.
28: PETTY HEARTS: A Tribute to Tom Petty. REV.
28: Myriam Hernandez — La Fuerza del Amor Tour. KNIGHT.
28: Davina & The Vagabonds. ARTS GARAGE.
29: Fozzy — The Judas Rising Tour. CR.
29: Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker — Summer Plays On Tour. CORAL SKY.
29: David Byrne — American Utopia Tour. FILL.
29: Troye Sivan — The Bloom Tour with special guest Kim Petras. BAYFRONT.
29: Louie Anderson. BCPA.
29: Vocaldente. ARTS GARAGE.
29: Milly Quezada. CDB.
30: Andy Grammer — The Good Parts Tour. REV.
30: Dani Martin. FILL.
30: Karlous Miller. PBI.
30: Brothers of Others. ARTS GARAGE.
30: Miami Music Project — Afternoon Recital. PINECREST.
OCTUBRE
3: Kali Uchis. REV.
4: 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince. BCPA.
4: Dire Straits Legacy. PP.
5: Phil Collins. BB&T.
5: Olga Tanon and Jorge Celedon. HRL.
5: Escape the Fate and Slaves (UK). THE GROUND.
5: Bruce Vilanch. AVENTURA.
5: Gary Gulman: Must Be Nice. BCPA.
5: Bridget Kelly Band. ARTS GARAGE.
6: Stars of Trinidad & Tobago. MIRAMAR REG.
6: Nothing But Thieves. CR.
6: Sirius XM Hair Nation Tour 2018, with Jack Russell’s Great White, Bulletboys and Enuff Z’nuff. REV.
6: Hari Kondabolu. BCPA.
6: Sebastian Yatra and Manuel Turizo. KNIGHT.
6: The Off Color Comedy Tour. HRL.
6: Eddie B: Teacher’s Only Comedy Tour. OLYMPIA.
6: Vocaldente. SEMINOLE.
6: Yorgis Goiricelaya & Elegance Project. ARTS GARAGE.
6-7: Amore 4Ever. LYNN-WOLD.
7: Thompson Square. PP.
7: The Second City: Made In America (Some Assembly Required). BCPA.
8: Glasshouse Miami. MIRAMAR REG.
9: Derision 2018: An Evening with Carl Hiaasen and Dave Barry. BAILEY.
10: Joey Graceffa. BCPA.
11: The King Romeo Santos. AAA.
11-13: Joey Coco Diaz. PBI.
12: Eddie Izzard: Believe Me. ARSHT.
12: Iration Press Play Fall Tour. REV.
12: Mary Chapin Carpenter. BCPA.
12: Alex Campos. FILL.
12: Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers. ARTS GARAGE.
13: Kid Rock + Brantley Gilbert: Red Blooded RocknRoll Redneck Extravaganza. CORAL SKY.
13: Kevin Hart — The Irresponsible Tour. AAA.
13: Jim Jefferies: The Night Talker Tour. HRL.
13: Max Richter with the American Contemporary Music Ensemble. ARSHT.
13: Ween. FILL.
13: The Choir of Man. PP.
13: Anderson East. REV.
13: Benise: Fuego! Spirit of Spain. MDCA.
13: Floyd — The Ultimate U.S. Pink Floyd Tribute. MIZNER.
13: The Long Run: Eagles Tribute Band. MINIACI.
13: Vinicius Cantuaria Sings Antonio Carlos Jobim. ARTS GARAGE.
14: Chayanne: Desde El Alma Tour 2018. AAA.
14: Yamandu Costa. AVENTURA.
14: Enrique Chia. MDCA.
14: An Evening with the Bruce Katz Band. ARTS GARAGE.
14: Charanga Tipica Tropical In Concert. MINIACI.
15: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — 20th Anniversary Tour. BAYFRONT.
15: Broadway @ Frost: Joshua Henry and Marcus Lovett. UM-GUSMAN.
16: Beartooth: The Disease Tour. REV.
16: The Struts: The Body Talks Tour 2018. CR.
17: Maxwell: 50 Intimate Nights Live. HRL.
17: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Tal Cohen, Piano. MDC-WOLFSON.
18: Dina Elwedidi. KRAVIS.
19: Brett Eldredge: The Long Way Tour — with Devin Dawson. MIZNER.
19: Nicki Minaj and Future: NICKIHNDRXX TOUR. AAA.
19: George Thorogood & The Destroyers. SCCC.
19: The Breeders. FILL.
19: Appetite for Destruction. REV.
19: The Long Run: Experience The Eagles. AVENTURA.
19: Miami Big Sounds Orchestra. ARTS GARAGE.
19: Sounds of Little Haiti. LITTLE HAITI.
19-21: Orny Adams. PBI.
20: Dru Hill with Sisqo. CDB.
20: South Motors Jazz Series: Randy Brecker with the South Florida Jazz Orchestra. PINECREST.
20: Nicole Henry. ARTS GARAGE.
20: J Quiles. FILL.
20: The Button South — One Night Stand. REV.
20: Luisa Maria Guell. MDCA.
20: Three Hysterical Broads Off Their Medication. AVENTURA.
20: Yngwie Malmsteen. PP.
20: Johnny Rogers’ Latin Explosion. MAGIC.
20: Backyard Bash. SMDCAC.
21: Lewis Black: The Joke’s on US Tour. CSCA.
21: Ha*Ash. FILL.
22: We the People. BCPA.
22: Death Cab for Cutie. FILL.
23: NF — Perception Tour. FiLL.
24: Bob Dylan and His Band. BCPA.
24: Dweezil Zappa — Choice Cuts. CR.
24: Michael Franti & Spearhead: Stay Human Tour. REV.
25: Hanson String Theory — Live With Orchestra. FILL.
25: Cursive. CR.
26: Jerry Seinfeld. KRAVIS.
26: Youssou N’Dour. ARSHT.
26: An Evening With Colin Jost. BAILEY.
26: Eden — Vertigo World Tour. CR.
26: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. PP.
26: The Steve Pomeranz Band. ARTS GARAGE.
26-28: Lil Duval. PBI.
27: Lindsey Buckingham. ARSHT.
27: Aaron Lewis. SCCC.
27: Saved By the ‘90s. REV.
27: Y Ellas Cantaban Boleros. MDCA.
27: Carlos Camilo & The Live Dimension. ARTS GARAGE.
27: Guitar, Piano, and Voice: Harmonies from the Americas. UM-GUSMAN.
27: Generation Numb Tour with Bexey. THE GROUND.
28: Alice in Chains. HRL.
28: Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour. PBA.
28: J Balvin — Vibras Tour. AAA.
29: PRETTYMUCH — Funktion Tour. REV.
30: Marilyn Manson. HRL.
NOVIEMBRE
1: A Band Called Honalee. SEMINOLE.
2: Robbie Elias. ARTS GARAGE.
2: Pale Waves. CR.
2-3: Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy. KAYE.
2-3: Joel McHale. PBI.
3: iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, with Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Steve Aoki and more. AAA.
3: BleauLive Presents Boyz II Men. FMB.
3: Billy F. Gibbons — The Big Bad Blues Tour. PBA.
3: Tracy Morgan. HRL.
3: Nestor Torres. ARTS GARAGE.
3: Kashmir — The Live Led Zeppelin Tribute. CSCA.
3: Badshah and Kanika Kapoor. BCPA.
3: Luis Chataing-Nuevamente. AVENTURA.
3-4: Richard H. Blake — Thinking Back. LYNN-WOLD.
4: Twenty One Pilots — The Bandito Tour. BB&T.
4: Allen Stone. REV.
4: Trey Wanvig. ARTS GARAGE.
4: Young Stars Showcase. AVENTURA.
5: Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen. CSCA.
6: Snow Patrol. HRL.
6: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Wolfson’s Jazz Ensembles. MDC-WOLFSON.
6: Emmure & Stick To Your Guns, with Wage War and Sanction. REV.
7: Will Ackerman: The Gathering, 4 Guitars, with Trevor Gordon Hall, Todd Mosby and Vin Downes. KRAVIS.
7: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Sheryl Bailey, Guitar. MDC-WOLFSON.
7: Chris D’Elia — Follow the Leader 2018 Tour. OLYMPIA.
8: Simple Minds — Walk Between Worlds Tour. FILL.
8: Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra. BCPA.
8: Chris D’Elia — Follow the Leader 2018 Tour. PBI.
9-11: Gridiron Grill-Off Food, Wine & Music Festival, with Vince Gill, Barenaked Ladies and Daughtry. PBA.
9-11: Jay Mohr. PBI.
9: Jazz Roots: Leonard Bernstein 100 and Beyond. ARSHT.
9: Bobby Collins Live. MINIACI.
9: Rhythm Foundation Presents Diego El Cigala — Cigala and Piano. FILL.
9: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. ARTS GARAGE.
9: Haken. REV.
10: Ray Montagne — Just Passing Through. FILL.
10: RockFest ‘80s Music Festival, with Vince Neil, Tom Keifer, Kix, Zebra, Nelson and more. MIRAMAR REG.
10: American Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute). SEMINOLE.
10: Bobby Collins. AVENTURA.
10: Lulo Reinhardt & Daniel Stelter. SMDCAC.
10: Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
11: RockFest ‘80s Music Festival, with Ace Frehley, Night Ranger, Sebastian Bach, Winger and more. MIRAMAR REG.
11: Buika. ARSHT.
11: Martin Bejerano Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
11: Mae. REV.
13: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins. KRAVIS.
13: Koo Koo Kanga Roo. BCPA.
13: A Night of Jo Lawry — Frost Extensions and Frost Jazz Vocal I. UM-GUSMAN.
13: Machine Head. REV.
14: Tech N9ne’s Independent Grind Tour 2018, with Krizz Kaliko, Futuristic and Dizzy Wright. CR.
14: Gold Coast Jazz: An Evening of Latin Jazz. BCPA.
14: Ingrid Jensen with the Frost Studio Jazz Band. UM-GUSMAN.
15: Gad Elmaleh — Dream Tour.. ARSHT.
15: Nite Owl Productions Presents Diamond Dave’s Tribute to Neil Diamond. BCPA.
15: Adam Rogers with the Frost Concert Jazz Band and Frost Jazz Sextet. UM-GUSMAN.
15: Scott Rogowski. PBI.
15: The Main Squeeze. REV.
16: Marc Anthony. AAA.
16: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. PP.
16: Sounds of Little Haiti — Haitian Roots Music. LITTLE HAITI.
16-17: Jeremy Piven. PBI.
17: I Love the ‘80s Music Fest, with Exposé, The Original Cover Girls, Crystal Waters and more. MIRAMAR REG.
17: Mac Miller: The Swimming Tour. BAYFRONT.
17: South Motors Jazz Series: Ramsey Lewis and Urban Knights. PINECREST.
17: Top of the World — A Carpenters Tribute. AVENTURA.
17: Bobby Ramirez. ARTS GARAGE.
17: Comic Cure Comedy Series: Miami, A Very Funny History. SMDCAC.
17: Bernstein & Big Band: A Celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th Birthday. BARRY.
17: Battle of the Boros X — Doo Wop/Oldies Show. CSCA.
17: PALO! MAGIC.
18: Il Divo: Timeless Tour. FILL.
18: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins. BCPA.
18: August Greene (Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins). ARSHT.
18: In Dreams: Roy Orbison In Concert — The Hologram Tour. PP.
18: Francesco Libetta. AVENTURA.
18: Big Gigantic. REV.
20: VNV Nation — Noire Tour. CR.
21: El Cubatonazo: Jacob Forever, Chacal, Charanga Habanera. WATSCO.
21: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. KRAVIS.
21: Gala de Soneros, with Oscar D’leon, Maelo Ruiz, Raulin Rosendo. DODGE.
23: Lauren Mitchell. ARTS GARAGE.
23: DRUMline Live Holiday Spectacular. PP.
23: Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road. BB&T.
24: Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road. AAA.
24: Michael McDonald. SCCC.
24: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire In Concert.. ARSHT.
24: Mayday Parade. REV.
24: GHOST: A Pale Tour Named Death. FILL.
24: In the Light of Led Zeppelin — Tribute Band. MINIACI.
24: Black Saturday R&B Jam featuring Monica & Tank. JLKC.
24: The Five Boroughs. ARTS GARAGE.
25: Benji Brown. KRAVIS.
25: Spencer and Sequoia. ARTS GARAGE.
26: Black Violin: Classical Boom Tour. KRAVIS.
27: Dave Koz — 21st Anniversary Christmas Tour. PP.
27: The Modern Gentlemen. KRAVIS.
28: ThePianoGuys: Christmas Together. KRAVIS.
29: Atmosphere, with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and DJ Keezy. REV.
29: Fonseca with Bacilos. AAA.
30: Willie Colon. FILL.
30: Randy Rainbow. PP.
30: Bailey Hall Jazz Club. BAILEY.
30: An Evening with Moe. CR.
30-Dec. 1: Jill and Rich Switzer — Saloon Songs: From the Rat Pack to Right Now. KRAVIS.
DICIEMBRE
1: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Lil Xan — Total Xanarchy. REV.
1: Vic DiBitetto. MINIACI.
1: Free! Family Fest Series: Miami Music Project’s 10th Anniversary. ARSHT.
1: Art Blues BBQ & Soul Fest. AHCAC.
2: A Latin American Holiday. MDCA.
2: Robin Spielberg’s Spirit of the Holidays Sing Along. BCPA.
5: Gold Coast Jazz: Jason Marsalis & 21st Century Trad Band. BCPA.
5: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Walt Weiskopf, Saxophone. MDC-WOLFSON.
6: A Christmas Wish with Herb Alpert & Lani Hall. PP.
6: Cannibal Corpse. CR.
6-8: Angelah Johnson: More of Me Tour. PBI.
7: Jazz Roots: Artemis — Great Women In Jazz. ARSHT.
7: A Christmas Wish with Herb Alpert & Lani Hall. KRAVIS.
7: Selwyn Birchwood Band. ARTS GARAGE.
8: Thievery Corporation — Treasures from the Temple Tour 2018, with The Suffers. FILL.
8: South Motors Jazz Series: Christian McBride’s New Jawn. PINECREST.
8: Diane Marino Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
9: Mandy Harvey. KRAVIS.
9: Alan Cumming — Legal Immigrant. KRAVIS.
9: Winter Wonderland: A Celebration of Holiday and Seasonal Music. PINECREST.
9: Jess Hilarious. PBI.
10: Generation Axe: Vai, Wylde, Malmsteen, Bettencourt & Abasi. HRL.
11: Pinecrest Sprouts. PINECREST.
12: Brian Wilson — The Christmas Album Live with Special Guests. HRL.
12: A Treasury of Jewish Christmas Songs — Jake Ehrenreich with the Roger Kellaway Trio. KRAVIS.
13: Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. BCPA.
13: Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti Holiday Concert. MINIACI.
13-15: Craig Robinson. PBI.
14: Celtic Thunder — X Tour. BCPA.
14: Jose Negroni — Jazz Holiday. MDCA.
14-15: Steven Wilson. CR.
15: Kansas: Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour. BCPA.
15: for KING & COUNTRY: Little Drummer Boy. CORAL SKY.
15: Alabanzas, with Marcos Witt and T Bone. WATSCO.
15: Avery Sommers — Love … It’s Magic. ARTS GARAGE.
15: The Chipper Experience. KRAVIS.
16: Mocedades. JLKC.
16: Jake Ehrenreich’s A Treasury of Jewish Christmas Songs. AVENTURA.
17: Hollywood Revisited. KRAVIS.
18: 6LACK Presents From East Atlanta With Love Tour. FILL.
18: Soweto Gospel Choir. PP.
19: Soweto Gospel Choir: “Songs of the Free,” In Honor of Nelson Mandela’s 100th Birthday. KRAVIS.
21: Cuban Influenced Jazz with Carlos Averhoff Jr. Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
21: Sounds of Little Haiti — Holiday Celebration. LITTLE HAITI.
22: Tito Puente Jr.. ARTS GARAGE.
22: A Rockapella Christmas. PP.
22: Sarge’s Chanukah Chutzpah Tour...Kiss My Mezuzah. AVENTURA.
27: Sebastion Maniscalco — Stay Hungry Tour. BB&T.
28: Benny Goodman & Friends, featuring the Dick Lowenthal Big Band. ARTS GARAGE.
28: JJ Grey & Mofro. REV.
29: Steve Solomon’s “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, & I’m Home for the Holidays.” AVENTURA.
30: Salute to Vienna. ARSHT.
31: Judy Garland in Concert with The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. KRAVIS.
31: Salute to Vienna. CSCA.
ENERO
2: The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook: Songs & Stories. KRAVIS.
2: Jay Leno. KRAVIS.
4: Marilyn Maye and The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra Big Band In Concert. KRAVIS.
4: Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience. REV.
4: Watermelon Slim. ARTS GARAGE.
4-5: South Beach Jazz Festival: Dee Dee Bridgewater and The Marcus Roberts Trio. COLONY.
5: Celebrating Ella: Live from the Apollo with Patti Austin, Clint Holmes, Monica Mancini and Wé McDonald. KRAVIS.
5: Mary Gaines Bernard Celebrates the Life & Music of Donna Summer. AVENTURA.
5-6: Abbacadabra: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute. LYNN-WOLD.
7: National YoungArts Week — Voice. NWC.
8: National YoungArts Week — Jazz and Theater. NWC.
9: Gold Coast Jazz: Paquito D’Rivera & Shelly Berg Trio. BCPA.
10: Leonid Agutin, Anjelika Varum, Valery Leontiev, Kristina Orbakaite and Julio Iglesias Jr. FILL.
11: Karina Iglesias & The Nu-Thang. ARTS GARAGE.
11-12: Dena Blizzard: One Funny Mother. KRAVIS.
12: Uri Gurvich Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
12: Mike Super: Magic & Illusion. AVENTURA.
12: Comic Cure Comedy Series: Black Laughs Matter. SMDCAC.
12: The Chipper Experience. SEMINOLE.
13: Simon & Garfunkel, Featuring Lee Lessack and Johnny Rogers: Live In Central Park (Revisited). SMDCAC.
13: Skerryvore. KRAVIS.
13: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner. AVENTURA.
15: Pavlo In Concert. BCPA.
16: Marta Sanders Starring in “Follow Me.” LYNN-WOLD.
17: Robert Klein. BCPA.
17: The Righteous Brothers. PP.
18: Jazz Roots: Joshua Redman Quartet. ARSHT.
18: South Florida Jazz: Randy Brecker Quintet. BAILEY.
18: Judy Gold. AVENTURA.
18: Craig Carothers Presents Nashville Songwriters in the Round. UM-GUSMAN.
18: Bria Skonberg. ARTS GARAGE.
18: Sounds of Little Haiti. LITTLE HAITI.
18-19: Carole J. Bufford in “Come Together: When the ’60s Met the ’70s.” KRAVIS.
19: Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour. PP.
19: Ryan Hamilton. BCPA.
19: South Motors Jazz Series: The Glenn Miller Orchestra. PINECREST.
19: Bria Skonberg Swing Band. SMDCAC.
19: Max Rabinovitsj Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
19: Free! Family Fest Series: Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience. ARSHT.
20: Raffi. PP.
20: Belgian Pianist Julien Libeer. AVENTURA.
20: Livingston Taylor. BCPA.
20: Rachelle Coba Quartet. ARTS GARAGE.
23: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Bobby Floyd — B-# Organ. MDC-WOLFSON.
23: Alcee Chriss III, Organ. KRAVIS.
23-24: Matisyahu. AVENTURA.
24: Gladys Knight. BCPA.
24: Girls Night Out — The Show. PBI.
26: The Doo Wop Project. AVENTURA.
26: Camila & Sin Bandera. KNIGHT.
27: Julian Gargiulo. SEMINOLE.
27: The Emmett Cohen Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
29: Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Concert Tour. KRAVIS.
31: The Temptations & The Four Tops. BCPA.
31: Ronnie Spector & The Ronnettes. SEMINOLE.
FEBRERO
1: Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes. PP.
1: Gospel Gala — We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Featuring Damien Sneed with Special Guest Appearance by the Ebony Chorale. KRAVIS.
1: Sultans of String. SMDCAC.
1: Yakov Smirnoff. AVENTURA.
2: The Four Tops and The Temptations. KRAVIS.
2: Charles Calello — Tribute to the Four Seasons. MINIACI.
2: Sultans of String. ARTS GARAGE.
2: Alan Chamo: Mind Hacker. AVENTURA.
2: 6th Winter Jazz Concert Fundraiser. PINECREST.
6: Patti LaBelle. KRAVIS.
7: Hello Gorgeous: A Salute to Barbra Streisand Starring Rebecca Clark. AVENTURA.
7: Ten Grands. KRAVIS.
8: Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions. KRAVIS.
8: Jazz Roots: Jazz in the Key of Ellison. ARSHT.
8: Melissa Manchester. AVENTURA.
8: Shawn Mullins. BCPA.
8: Presidio Brass. SEMINOLE.
8-9: Ann Hampton Calloway. ARTS GARAGE.
9: Danny Rivera and Chucho Avellanet in Concert. MDCA.
9: Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio. SMDCAC.
9: Almost AHBA! AVENTURA.
10: Boston Pops On Tour with Keith Lockhart. BCPA.
10: Gospelfest 2019. SMDCAC.
10: Faith Prince. AVENTURA.
10: Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
13: Gold Coast Jazz: Svetlana & The Delancey Five. BCPA.
13: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Rodolfo Zuniga, Drums. MDC-WOLFSON.
13: Dana Bacher in “Get Happy.” LYNN-WOLD.
14: Myles Savage’s Last Original Stars ‘50s & ‘60s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Valentine’s Celebration. ARSHT.
14: Hooray for Love! A Celebration of Love Songs with Cordone and Kilgore. AVENTURA.
14: 20th annual “Moonlight & Music” Valentine’s Day Concert. DEERING.
14-16: Guy Bavli: Master of the Mind. BCPA.
15: The Four Seasons’ Charles Calello & His Big Band. MINIACI.
15: Isle of Klezbos. ARTS GARAGE.
15: The Hit Men. AVENTURA.
15: Sounds of Little Haiti. LITTLE HAITI.
15-16: Bob Merrill: Celebrating the Jazz Piano Masters, Featuring Ted Rosenthal. KRAVIS.
15-17: III Points Festival: Mana Wynwood.
15-17: Joe Bonamassa. BCPA.
16: South Florida Jazz: Donny McCaslin Quartet. BAILEY.
16: South Motors Jazz Series: Shelly Berg and the Frost Jazz Band. PINECREST.
16: Otis Cadillac & The El Dorados with the Sublime Seville Sisters. ARTS GARAGE.
16: Isle of Klezbos. SMDCAC.
16-17: Divas 3, featuring the songs of Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Cher, Whitney Houston and more. LYNN-WOLD.
17: David Kadouch. AVENTURA.
17: “Gotta Dance!”: Music of the Dance from the Classics, Pops, and Broadway. PINECREST.
17: Vienna Boys Choir. PP.
20: An Evening with Fleetwood Mac. BB&T.
20: Act of Congress. KRAVIS.
20: Mandy Harvey. BCPA.
22: Comic Cure Comedy Series: Latin Laughs. SMDCAC.
22: Memphis Motown Soul Experience. CSCA.
23: Christopher Dean Band. SMDCAC.
23: Lenore Raphael and Doug MacDonald Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
23: Edwards Twins: An Evening with the Stars. MINIACI.
24: Michael Glabicki & Dirk Miller. BCPA.
28: Paul Anka: Anka Sings Sinatra — His Songs, My Songs, My Way. KRAVIS.
MARZO
1: P!NK: Beautiful Trauma Tour. BB&T.
1: David Foster & Friends, featuring The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. KRAVIS.
1-2: Martha Redbone’s Bone Hill. SMDCAC.
4: Paul Anka — Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way. BCPA.
5: Celtic Woman — Live From Ireland 2019 Tour. DODGE.
6: Jeremy Jordan. AVENTURA.
6: Tammy McCann presents The Legendary Ladies of Jazz: Ella, Sarah, Dinah and Billie. LYNN-WOLD.
8: Jazz Roots: Robert Glasper — Reflect +Respond = NOW. ARSHT.
9: Chris Botti. PP.
9: Chris MacDonald’s Memories of Elvis. AVENTURA.
9: Global Cuban Fest. MDCA.
9-10: Jazz in the Gardens. HRS.
9-10: William Close and the Earth Harp Collective. LYNN-WOLD.
11: The Young Irelanders: Wild Atlantic Way Tour. KRAVIS.
12: Chris Botti. KRAVIS.
12: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Wolfson’s Jazz Ensembles. MDC-WOLFSON.
13: Gold Coast Jazz: Five Play — Swinging into Spring. BCPA.
13: Jazz at Wolfson Presents: Scott Wendholt, Trumpet. MDC-WOLFSON.
15: Sounds of Little Haiti — Women’s Month. LITTLE HAITI.
16: Elton John — Farewell Yellow Brick Road. BB&T.
16: South Florida Jazz: John Scofield’s Combo 66. BAILEY.
16: South Motors Jazz Series: Antonio Adolfo Quartet with Brazilian Jazz Vocalist Carol Saboya. PINECREST.
16: Celebrating David Bowie. PP.
16: Sean Chambers Band. ARTS GARAGE.
16: Irish Comedy Tour. SEMINOLE.
17: Ramsey Lewis & John Pizzarelli — Straighten Up and Fly Right: A Tribute to Nat King Cole. KRAVIS.
17: Anoushka Shankar. SMDCAC.
20: John Lloyd Young. AVENTURA.
23: Dom Irrera. AVENTURA.
23: Impractical Jokers. CORAL SKY.
23: Carole J. Bufford — You Don’t Own Me: The Fearless Females of the 1960s. ARTS GARAGE.
23: Svetlana & The Delancey Five. SMDCAC.
24: Kyle Cease: Evolving Out Loud. BCPA.
24: Spanish Pianist Josu de Solaun. AVENTURA.
24-25: Christine Andreas: Piaf — No Regrets. LYNN-WOLD.
29: Kat Edmonson. BCPA.
29: Love Is a Rose: Celebrating the Music of Linda Ronstadt. AVENTURA.
29: Reik: Tour Des/Amor. FILL.
29: Comic Cure Comedy Series: No Strings Attached. SMDCAC.
29-30: Catherine Russell. KRAVIS.
30: Kat Edmonson. SMDCAC.
31: Russian Pianist Asiya Korepanova. AVENTURA.
ABRIL
3: Mark Nadler in “Cole Porter After Dark.” LYNN-WOLD.
5: Direct From Las Vegas! A Salute to Frank Sinatra. AVENTURA.
6: South Motors Jazz Series: Paquito D’Rivera. PINECREST.
6: Comic Cure Comedy Series: Rockin’ With Laughter. SMDCAC.
6: Sankofa Jazz Fest. AHCAC.
7: The Barricade Boys. AVENTURA.
9: Storm Large In Kiss! Kiss! Bang! Bang! KRAVIS.
9: Bailey Hall Jazz Club. BAILEY.
10: Gold Coast Jazz: Carol Weisman Trio. BCPA.
11: Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour. KRAVIS.
12: Jazz Roots: From Brazil With Love — Sergio Mendes. ARSHT.
12: Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour. PP.
12-14: Tortuga Music Festival, with Headliner Jason Aldean. FTL BEACH.
13: Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour. KRAVIS.
13: Vic DiBitetto. AVENTURA.
13: Sweet Plantain — String Quartet. SEMINOLE.
14: Bernadette Peters. KRAVIS.
19: Sounds of Little Haiti. LITTLE HAITI.
20: South Florida Jazz: Stefon Harris & Blackout. BAILEY.
27: Miami Music Project — Afternoon Recital. PINECREST.
MAYO
3: Gold Coast Jazz: Tamir Hendelman Trio. BCPA.
5: Florian Noack. AVENTURA.
10: Comic Cure Comedy Series: Magically Funny. SMDCAC.
10: Nicolas Bearde: A Tribute to The Music of Lou Rawls. ARTS GARAGE.
11: Albita In Concert. MDCA.
11: Lakisha Jones — To Whitney, with Love. SEMINOLE.
11: Nicolas Bearde: A Tribute to the Music of Lou Rawls. SMDCAC.
14: Pinecrest Sprouts. PINECREST.
15: Karen Oberlin in “Secret Love: A Tribute to Doris Day.” LYNN-WOLD.
17: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck Duet. KRAVIS.
17: Sounds of Little Haiti — Haitian Heritage Month. LITTLE HAITI.
18: South Florida Jazz: Kurt Elling. BAILEY.
18: Miami Music Project — Afternoon Recital. PINECREST.
25: Kristin Chenoweth. HRL.
JUNIO
15: South Florida Jazz: Raul Midon & Lionel Loueke. BAILEY.
Comentarios