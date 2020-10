Pobres y detenidos, ‘el mango bajito de ICE’

Romina Ruiz-Goiriena is an Investigative Fellow at The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald as part of a partnership between the newspaper, the National Association for Hispanic Journalists, and the Fund for Investigative Journalism. A seasoned multimedia journalist, she has worked in Paris, Cuba, and Israel for France24, El Mundo, and Haaretz. In 2016, she co-founded Barrio, a digital politics news outlet for Latinos. Previously, she worked for CNN out of Guatemala and The Associated Press, where she reported on key regional issues such as migration, corruption and drug trafficking. Her investigative work was part of a team Overseas Press Club Award. She was also a finalist for Deadline Club Award for her coverage of Hurricane Irma. For her investigation into how deported parents were lost to Central American and U.S. authorities during the separation crisis at the border, which landed the cover of Newsweek, Romina is a 2019 NAHJ Ñ Award winner. Romina is fluent in English, Spanish, French and Hebrew.