Los “chalecos amarillos” protestan, en relativa calma, por vigésimo sábado

A man holds a French flag as French yellow vest protesters, backdropped by the Eiffel Tower are rallying to support an older woman activist injured in a confrontation with police, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Paris. The demonstrators are undeterred by protest bans or repeated injuries in 20 weeks of demonstrations, marching again Saturday in Paris, Bordeaux and other cities to keep pressing President Emmanuel Macron to do more to help working classes, redesign French politics _ or step down altogether. Thibault Camus AP