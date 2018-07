El gobierno no cumplió con los hijos de los inmigrantes

Demonstrators gather to protest against Trump administration immigration policies, outside the federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas, July 16, 2018. The federal government was rushing on Thursday to reunite the last 1,634 migrant families separated at the Southwest border who have been deemed eligible for reunification, in the final hours of a court-ordered scramble to reverse a contentious immigration policy that drew international condemnation. (Ilana Panich-Linsman/The New York Times) ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN NYT