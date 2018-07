Cómo se llevaron a Alexander

EL PASO, TX - JULY 26: A woman, identified only as Maria, is reunited with her son Franco, 4, at the El Paso International Airport on July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Maria, originally from Guatemala, was reunited with Franco, who was being held in New York, after being separated for one month when they crossed into the United States. Today was a court-ordered deadline for the U.S. government to reunite as many as 2,551 migrant children ages 5 to 17 that had been separated from their families. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle Getty Images