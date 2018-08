En defensa impropia

Michael McGlockton, standing in front of a photo of his son Markeis McGlockton, killed in a shooting, speaks at a news conference in Clearwater, Fla., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. A dispute last week over a handicapped parking space quickly escalated into the fatal shooting and now the dead man’s family is outraged that the gunman has avoided arrest, seemingly protected by Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law. (Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Jim Damaske AP