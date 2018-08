El robo de la corona

In a photo provided by the Swedish Police, two burial crowns and an orb, belonging to 17th century King Charles IX and his wife, Christina the Elder, in the Strängnäs Cathedral, in Strängnäs, near Stockholm. Swedish Police have launched a major manhunt to track down a pair of thieves that on July 31, stole the country’s crown jewels from the church. According to witnesses, the robbers escaped on a speed boat after the theft. (Swedish Police via The New York Times) -- FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY SWEDISH POLICE NYT