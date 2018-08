Lenguaje: el pasado es un país extranjero

Size as needed, Philip Brooker color illustration of grammar rules: Surrealist image of person writing, surrounded by grammar rules such as “i before e except after c”. The Miami Herald, 1995 CATEGORY: ILLUSTRATION SUBJECT: Grammar illus. ARTIST: Philip Brooker ORIGIN: Miami Herald TYPE: EPS JPEG SIZE: As needed ENTERED: 5/19/95 REVISED: STORY SLUG: Stand-alone illustration,national,language,english,grammer,writing,education,school,Miami,Herald,Brooker,1995