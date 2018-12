El presidente George H.W. Bush marca un abismo de contrastes con el actual gobierno

FILE President George H.W. Bush is interviewed in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, June 23, 1992. Bush, the 41st president of the United States and the father of the 43rd, who steered the nation through a tumultuous period in world affairs but was denied a second term after support for his presidency collapsed under the weight of an economic downturn and his seeming inattention to domestic affairs, died on Nov. 30, 2018. He was 94. (Paul Hosefros/The New York Times) PAUL HOSEFROS NYT