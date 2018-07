EN NUESTRA OPINIÓN: Venezuela castigada por la inflación

Shoppers wait in line outside of a Locatel store, a private-sector pharmacy that had just received a shipment of diapers, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015. In Venezuela, which has the world’s largest oil reserves, citizens line up outside supermarkets for hours seeking a bag of clothing detergent, toilet paper or cooking oil. Price controls and a lack of dollars for importers have emptied stores of many basic goods. Photographer: Meridith Kohut/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images