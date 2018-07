El nuevo pronóstico del FMI sobre Venezuela

People queue next to a wall with a graffiti reading “Hunger” in Caracas on July 23, 2018. Amid the financial and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, the country is expected to see hyperinflation reach epic proportions: a million percent a year by the end of 2018, the International Monetary Fund said Monday. / AFP PHOTO / Juan BARRETOJUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images JUAN BARRETO AFP/Getty Images