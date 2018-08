¿Está Ortega tratando de quedarse en el poder para siempre?

FILE - In this July 19, 2018 file photo, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrives to a rally marking the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista victory ousting the Somoza dictatorship, in Managua, Nicaragua. In his speech, Ortega accused bishops of being in league with coup-mongers calling for his ouster, and allowing weapons to be stockpiled in churches. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File) Alfredo Zuniga AP