Un trágico mejunje para Cuba, 10 y 26

Soldiers take part in a rally marking the Cuba’s Day of National Rebellion in Holguin, northeast of Cuba, Sunday, July 26, 2009. July 26, Cuba’s Day of National Rebellion, marks a new anniversary of the attack against Moncada military complex, where a band of rebels, led by Fidel and Raul Castro, launched the attack 56 years ago, planting the seeds for the 1959 Cuban revolution. Holguin was selected to host the main July 26, 2009, celebration. (AP Photo/Javier Galeano) Javier Galeano AP