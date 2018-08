El atentado

VIDEO STILL, BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE - In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Venezuela’s government says several explosions heard at a military event were an attempted attack on President Maduro. Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a live broadcast that several drone-like devices with explosives detonated near the president. He said Maduro is safe and unharmed but that seven people were injured. (Venezolana de Television via AP) AP