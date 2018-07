Se hace más difícil pedir asilo en EEUU mientras aumenta el negocio de las cárceles privadas

Attorney Jose Xavier Orochena enters the CoreCivic Eloy Detention Center to bond out his client, Yeni Gonzalez-Garcia, in Eloy, Ariz., June 28, 2018. As new policies greatly expand the number of migrants held in detention, it is becoming clear that some of the players in this billion-dollar industry have strong ties to the Trump administration. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/The New York Times) GABRIELLA ANGOTTI-JONES NYT