This Brickell hotspot just reopened. And Trey Songz will be there to celebrate

It’s back. El Tucán. The new and improved Brickell eatery celebrated its launch last week with a dinner party attended by such local celebs as stylist Elyze Held; photographer Iran Issa Khan; and celebrity chef Amaris Jones.
Boasting warm, tropical vibes, the restaurant offers up Asian-inspired dishes in a chic, high-energy party atmosphere.
Now you can experience the new menu and live entertainment, presented by Mr. Hospitality, the team behind the popular My Boyfriend Is Out of Town party at Bâoli.
The first headliner for the Tipsy Tucán ladies night every Wednesday is Trey Songz, who will play host.
Info: 1111 SW 1st Avenue Miami, 305-535-0065
