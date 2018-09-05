Actividades destacadas de baile en Miami 2018-2019: Miami City Ballet, Alvin Ailey

Lugares
Miami-Dade
Arsht: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305- 949-6722, arshtcenter.org
African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC): 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771, www.ahcacmiami.org
Aventura: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center: 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305- 466-8002, aventuracenter.org.
Julius Littman North Miami Beach Performing Arts Theater: 17011 NE 19 Ave., North Miami Beach. 305- 787-6005, www.littmantheater.com
Koubek Center: 2705 S.W. 3 Ave., Miami. 305-237-7750, www.koubekcenter.org
Lehman Theater at MDC North: 11380 N.W. 27th Ave., Miami. 305-237-1141, www.mdclivearts.org
MDCA: Miami-Dade County Auditorium: 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305- 547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org
MDC Kendall: Miami Dade College Kendall Campus: 11011 S.W. 104 St., Miami. www.mdc.edu/onstage.
MDC Wolfson: 300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. 305-237-3010, www.mdclivearts.org
New World Center: 500 17th St, Miami Beach. 305-680-5866, www.nws.edu/new-world-center/
North Beach Bandshell: 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305.237.3010, www.northbeachbandshell.com
Pinecrest Gardens Banyan Bowl: 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305- 669-6990, www.pinecrestgardens.org
Rosita Segovia Theatre: 12975 SW 6th St., Miami. 305-227-1149, www.conchitaespinosaconservatory.com
SMDCAC: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300, smdcac.org
Youngarts: YoungArts Plaza, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-377-1140, youngarts.org
Broward
Broward Center for the Performing Arts: 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Nova Southeastern University: Don Taft University Center, 3301 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-262-7632, cahss.nova.edu
Representaciones
ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
16-17 de noviembre: Contra-Tiempo.
17 de noviembre: Chinese Warriors of Peking.
7-8 de diciembre: Sleeping Beauty Dreams, premier internacional producción contemporánea
14-17 de febrero: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
13-17 de marzo: Flamenco Festival Miami 2019: Ballet Flamenco Sara Baras.
AFRICAN HERITAGE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER
16 de marzo: Winds of Heritage Dance Concert.
CONCHITA ESPINOSA CONSERVATORY OF THE ARTS: (305-227-1149, www.conchitaespinosaconservatory.com).
3 de noviembre: Danza y Poesía: Homenaje a Lorca, en Rosita Segovia Theatre.
8 de diciembre: Conservatory Christmas Show, en Rosita Segovia Theatre.
12-13 de abril: Spring Dance Concert., en Rosita Segovia Theatre.
2 de diciembre: Christmas in the Gardens, en Pinecrest Gardens Banyan Bowl.
DIMENSIONS DANCE THEATRE: (www.dimensionsdancemia.com)
17-18 de noviembre: Ballet: Bold and Beautiful, en SMDCAC.
2-3 de marzo: An Intimate Evening of Ballet - Highlighting Young Visionaries, en SMDCAC.
KAREN PETERSON 7 DANCERS, (305-298-5879), karenpetersondancers.org/forwardmotion
28-29 de septiembre: Forward Motion Physically Integrated Dance Festival & Conference, en MDCA.
KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
27-28 de octubre: Sankofa Danzafro.
17 de diciembre: Hollywood Revisited.
1 de enero: Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert: Strauss Symphony of America.
15 de enero: Pilobolus.
31 de enero: Farruquito.
8-9 de febrero: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.
22-23 de febrero: Compagnie Hervé KOUBI.
27-28 de febrero: Rioult Dance NY.
29-30 de marzo: Lucky Plush Productions.
10 de abril: Derek Hough.
18 de abril: NoGravity Dance Company.
8 de mayo: Dance Theatre of Harlem.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM
19 de octubre: Cabeza.
3-4 de noviembre: Casa Patas.
9 de noviembre: A New Definition of Dance.
1 de diciembre: El Cascanueces.
9-11 de enero: Flesh: The Commune.
17-18 de enero: Big Wonder.
23 de febrero: Dance for Peace.
5 de abril: An Evening of Zarzuela.
9 de mayo: 305 International Improv Fest.
18 de mayo: FlamenGO.
18 de agosto: 24th International Ballet Festival of Miami.
MDC LIVE ARTS, (305-237-3010, www.mdclivearts.org)
5 de octubre: Omar Souleyman., en North Beach Bandshell.
7-8 de febrero: Dov & Blasting Pixels, en MDC Wolfson.
21 de febrero: Niyaz: The Fourth Light, en Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
1-2 de marzo: /peh-LO-tah/, en Lehman Theater en MDC North.
9-10 de mayo: Laborers / The Stage Show / Cosquillas., en MDC Wolfson.
23 de febrero: Playtime: Rumba Cubana, en Koubek Center.
23 de marzo: Playtime: Fiesta Flamenca, en Koubek Center.
27 de abril: Playtime: La Leyenda Vallenata, en Koubek Center.
MIAMI CITY BALLET, (305-929-7010, www.miamicityballet.org)
19-21 de octubre: Program I: Concerto Barocco, Company B, and Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2., en Arsht.
27-28 de octubre: Program I: Concerto Barocco, Company B, and Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2., en Broward Center.
16-18 de noviembre: Program I: Concerto Barocco, Company B, and Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2, en Kravis.
7-9 de diciembre: George Balanchine’s El Cascanueces, en Broward Center.
14-16, 19-24 de diciembre: George Balanchine’s El Cascanueces, en Arsht.
28-30 de diciembre: George Balanchine’s El Cascanueces, en Kravis.
11-13 de enero: Program II: Dances at a Gathering and Brahms/Handel, en Arsht.
18-20 de enero: Program II: Dances at a Gathering and Brahms/Handel, en Kravis.
26-27 de enero: Program II: Dances at a Gathering and Brahms/Handel, en Broward Center.
22-24 de febrero: Program III: Heatscape, The Four Temperaments, Duo Concertant, and The Flower Festival in Genzano Pas De Deux, en Arsht.
9-10 de marzo: Program III: Heatscape, The Four Temperaments, Duo Concertant, and The Flower Festival in Genzano Pas De Deux, en Broward Center.
15-17 de marzo: Program III: Heatscape, The Four Temperaments, Duo Concertant, and The Flower Festival in Genzano Pas De Deux, en Kravis.
29-31 de marzo: Sueño de una Noche de Verano en Arsht.
5-7 de abril: Sueño de una Noche de Verano, en Kravis.
13-14 de abril: Sueño de una Noche de Verano. Broward Center.
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION, (786-260-5940, www.miamiibc.com)
23-27 de enero: Miami International Ballet Competition, en Julius Littman North Miami Beach Performing Arts Theater.
MDC ON STAGE
9 de octubre: One Endless Voice, en MDC Kendall.
2 de noviembre: The Art of Dance, en MDC Kendall.
2 de febrero: Black Migrations, en MDC Kendall.
21-23 de marzo: Artistry in Rhythm (A.I.R.) Dance Conference, en MDC Kendall.
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER
3-4 de noviembre: Flamenco Puro
17-18 de noviembre: Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami: Ballet: Bold and Beautiful
30 de noviembre – 1 de diciembre: El Cascanueces, representado por Miami Youth Ballet
4 de enero: El Lago de los Cisnes, representado por The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa
26-27 de enero: Dance Theatre of Harlem: The Return of the Black Ballerina
2 de febrero: Farruquito
15 de febrero: Mayumana: Currents
2-3 de marzo: Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami: Intimate Salon Performance III Ballet Hispanico,
NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
24 de octubre: Dance Awareness Day, en Don Taft University Center.
2-3 de noviembre: Dance Works., en Don Taft University Center.
26-27 de abril: Student Choreography Showcase, en Don Taft University Center.
1 de diciembre: El Cascanueces. MDCA.
YOUNGARTS
28 de septiembre: Representación de Danza con Jay Jackson aka Laganja Estranja, en YoungArts.
8 de enero: National YoungArts Week – Jazz and Theater, en New World Center.
9 de enero: National YoungArts Week – Dance and Cinematic Arts, en New World Center.
12 de enero: Backyard Ball Performance and Gala, en YoungArts.
23 de enero: YoungArts Miami – Multidisciplinary Performance, en Miami Theater Center.
Comentarios