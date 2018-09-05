Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater del 14 al 17 de febrero en el Arsht Center.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater del 14 al 17 de febrero en el Arsht Center. Paul Kolnik Miami

Artes y Letras

Actividades destacadas de baile en Miami 2018-2019: Miami City Ballet, Alvin Ailey

por Brittany Chandani

Especial/Miami Herald

05 de septiembre de 2018 11:21 AM

Lugares

Miami-Dade

Arsht: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305- 949-6722, arshtcenter.org

African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC): 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771, www.ahcacmiami.org

Aventura: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center: 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305- 466-8002, aventuracenter.org.

Julius Littman North Miami Beach Performing Arts Theater: 17011 NE 19 Ave., North Miami Beach. 305- 787-6005, www.littmantheater.com

Koubek Center: 2705 S.W. 3 Ave., Miami. 305-237-7750, www.koubekcenter.org

Lehman Theater at MDC North: 11380 N.W. 27th Ave., Miami. 305-237-1141, www.mdclivearts.org

MDCA: Miami-Dade County Auditorium: 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305- 547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org

MDC Kendall: Miami Dade College Kendall Campus: 11011 S.W. 104 St., Miami. www.mdc.edu/onstage.

MDC Wolfson: 300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. 305-237-3010, www.mdclivearts.org

New World Center: 500 17th St, Miami Beach. 305-680-5866, www.nws.edu/new-world-center/

North Beach Bandshell: 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305.237.3010, www.northbeachbandshell.com

Pinecrest Gardens Banyan Bowl: 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305- 669-6990, www.pinecrestgardens.org

Rosita Segovia Theatre: 12975 SW 6th St., Miami. 305-227-1149, www.conchitaespinosaconservatory.com

SMDCAC: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300, smdcac.org

Youngarts: YoungArts Plaza, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-377-1140, youngarts.org

Broward

Broward Center for the Performing Arts: 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Nova Southeastern University: Don Taft University Center, 3301 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-262-7632, cahss.nova.edu

Representaciones

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

16-17 de noviembre: Contra-Tiempo.

17 de noviembre: Chinese Warriors of Peking.

7-8 de diciembre: Sleeping Beauty Dreams, premier internacional producción contemporánea

14-17 de febrero: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

13-17 de marzo: Flamenco Festival Miami 2019: Ballet Flamenco Sara Baras.

AFRICAN HERITAGE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

16 de marzo: Winds of Heritage Dance Concert.

CONCHITA ESPINOSA CONSERVATORY OF THE ARTS: (305-227-1149, www.conchitaespinosaconservatory.com).

3 de noviembre: Danza y Poesía: Homenaje a Lorca, en Rosita Segovia Theatre.

8 de diciembre: Conservatory Christmas Show, en Rosita Segovia Theatre.

12-13 de abril: Spring Dance Concert., en Rosita Segovia Theatre.

2 de diciembre: Christmas in the Gardens, en Pinecrest Gardens Banyan Bowl.

DIMENSIONS DANCE THEATRE: (www.dimensionsdancemia.com)

17-18 de noviembre: Ballet: Bold and Beautiful, en SMDCAC.

2-3 de marzo: An Intimate Evening of Ballet - Highlighting Young Visionaries, en SMDCAC.

KAREN PETERSON 7 DANCERS, (305-298-5879), karenpetersondancers.org/forwardmotion

28-29 de septiembre: Forward Motion Physically Integrated Dance Festival & Conference, en MDCA.

KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

27-28 de octubre: Sankofa Danzafro.

17 de diciembre: Hollywood Revisited.

1 de enero: Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert: Strauss Symphony of America.

15 de enero: Pilobolus.

31 de enero: Farruquito.

8-9 de febrero: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

22-23 de febrero: Compagnie Hervé KOUBI.

27-28 de febrero: Rioult Dance NY.

29-30 de marzo: Lucky Plush Productions.

10 de abril: Derek Hough.

18 de abril: NoGravity Dance Company.

8 de mayo: Dance Theatre of Harlem.



MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM

19 de octubre: Cabeza.

3-4 de noviembre: Casa Patas.

9 de noviembre: A New Definition of Dance.

1 de diciembre: El Cascanueces.

9-11 de enero: Flesh: The Commune.

17-18 de enero: Big Wonder.

23 de febrero: Dance for Peace.

5 de abril: An Evening of Zarzuela.

9 de mayo: 305 International Improv Fest.

18 de mayo: FlamenGO.

18 de agosto: 24th International Ballet Festival of Miami.

MDC LIVE ARTS, (305-237-3010, www.mdclivearts.org)

5 de octubre: Omar Souleyman., en North Beach Bandshell.

7-8 de febrero: Dov & Blasting Pixels, en MDC Wolfson.

21 de febrero: Niyaz: The Fourth Light, en Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

1-2 de marzo: /peh-LO-tah/, en Lehman Theater en MDC North.

9-10 de mayo: Laborers / The Stage Show / Cosquillas., en MDC Wolfson.

23 de febrero: Playtime: Rumba Cubana, en Koubek Center.

23 de marzo: Playtime: Fiesta Flamenca, en Koubek Center.

27 de abril: Playtime: La Leyenda Vallenata, en Koubek Center.

MIAMI CITY BALLET, (305-929-7010, www.miamicityballet.org)

19-21 de octubre: Program I: Concerto Barocco, Company B, and Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2., en Arsht.

27-28 de octubre: Program I: Concerto Barocco, Company B, and Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2., en Broward Center.

16-18 de noviembre: Program I: Concerto Barocco, Company B, and Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2, en Kravis.

7-9 de diciembre: George Balanchine’s El Cascanueces, en Broward Center.

MCB_Midsummernightdream.jpg
La temporada del 2018-2019 del Miami City Ballet incluye ‘A Midsummer Nights Dream’ bajo la dirección teatral de Tarell Alvin McRaney.
Gene Schiavone Miami

14-16, 19-24 de diciembre: George Balanchine’s El Cascanueces, en Arsht.

28-30 de diciembre: George Balanchine’s El Cascanueces, en Kravis.

11-13 de enero: Program II: Dances at a Gathering and Brahms/Handel, en Arsht.

18-20 de enero: Program II: Dances at a Gathering and Brahms/Handel, en Kravis.

26-27 de enero: Program II: Dances at a Gathering and Brahms/Handel, en Broward Center.

22-24 de febrero: Program III: Heatscape, The Four Temperaments, Duo Concertant, and The Flower Festival in Genzano Pas De Deux, en Arsht.

9-10 de marzo: Program III: Heatscape, The Four Temperaments, Duo Concertant, and The Flower Festival in Genzano Pas De Deux, en Broward Center.

15-17 de marzo: Program III: Heatscape, The Four Temperaments, Duo Concertant, and The Flower Festival in Genzano Pas De Deux, en Kravis.

29-31 de marzo: Sueño de una Noche de Verano en Arsht.

5-7 de abril: Sueño de una Noche de Verano, en Kravis.

13-14 de abril: Sueño de una Noche de Verano. Broward Center.

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION, (786-260-5940, www.miamiibc.com)

23-27 de enero: Miami International Ballet Competition, en Julius Littman North Miami Beach Performing Arts Theater.

MDC ON STAGE

9 de octubre: One Endless Voice, en MDC Kendall.

2 de noviembre: The Art of Dance, en MDC Kendall.

2 de febrero: Black Migrations, en MDC Kendall.

21-23 de marzo: Artistry in Rhythm (A.I.R.) Dance Conference, en MDC Kendall.

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

3-4 de noviembre: Flamenco Puro

17-18 de noviembre: Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami: Ballet: Bold and Beautiful

30 de noviembre – 1 de diciembre: El Cascanueces, representado por Miami Youth Ballet

4 de enero: El Lago de los Cisnes, representado por The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa

26-27 de enero: Dance Theatre of Harlem: The Return of the Black Ballerina

2 de febrero: Farruquito

15 de febrero: Mayumana: Currents

2-3 de marzo: Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami: Intimate Salon Performance III Ballet Hispanico,

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

24 de octubre: Dance Awareness Day, en Don Taft University Center.

2-3 de noviembre: Dance Works., en Don Taft University Center.

26-27 de abril: Student Choreography Showcase, en Don Taft University Center.

1 de diciembre: El Cascanueces. MDCA.

YOUNGARTS

28 de septiembre: Representación de Danza con Jay Jackson aka Laganja Estranja, en YoungArts.

8 de enero: National YoungArts Week – Jazz and Theater, en New World Center.

9 de enero: National YoungArts Week – Dance and Cinematic Arts, en New World Center.

12 de enero: Backyard Ball Performance and Gala, en YoungArts.

23 de enero: YoungArts Miami – Multidisciplinary Performance, en Miami Theater Center.

