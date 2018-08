“¿Es una broma, verdad”, preguntó una profesora cuando la madre de una alumna le dio un regalo valioso

When my husband tells me that the teacher who has been teaching my girls for the last few years has been catching multiple buses to get to and from work everyday in the hot sun and cold! He said we should give her something I said....say no more! When you ask me to define success....this is my response! (Give to those without expectations) . All glory to GOD! . She’s like legit the sweetest person you would ever want to meet!!! She said she never had a new car before! . BTW: My 11 year old did the recording! ‍♀️ . #themanechoice #whosthebawse #courtneyadeleye

