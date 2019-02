Equipo de Univisión ya está en aeropuerto venezolano para ser deportado

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 29, 2017 Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos looks on before receiving the excellence award at the Gabriel Garcia Marquez journalism awards in Medellin. - A crew from US-based television network Univision was released after being detained February 25, 2019, during an interview with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Spanish-language channel said. Maduro “disliked the questions in the interview and stopped the recording, confiscated the equipment and detained the six journalists,” Univision said. “The crew of six Univision Noticias journalists headed by Jorge Ramos was released after being held at the Miraflores Palace for nearly three hours on the orders of Nicolas Maduro,” the network added. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images JOAQUIN SARMIENTO AFP/Getty Images