No solo Michael Jackson

FILE - This May 31, 1997 file photo shows U.S. Popstar Michael Jackson performing during his “HIStory Tour Part II” across Germany and Europe at the Weserstadion in Bremen, North Germany. The first posthumous release of Michael Jackson music is on the way. Epic Records and the late pop singer’s estate will release “Xscape,” an album of material that’s been updated by producers including Timbaland, Rodney Jerkins, Stargate, Jerome “Jroc” Harmon and McClain, on May 13. (AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach, File) JOERG SARBACH AP