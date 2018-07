Seis millones de víctimas

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote address at F8, Facebook’s developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Remarks from Zuckerberg have sparked criticism from groups such as the Anti-Defamation League. Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, told Recode’s Kara Swisher in an interview that although he finds Holocaust denial “deeply offensive,” such content should not be banned from Facebook. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP