La entrega de los Oscars 2021 se celebrará este domingo en una ceremonia ‘intima’

La entrega de los premios Oscar 2021 tendrá lugar en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles el 25 de abril.

Bajo las más estrictas medidas de seguridad por la expansión de COVID-19, la 93 entrega de los premios Oscars se celebrará este domingo 25 de abril en el Dolby Theatre y en Union Station —en el downtown de Los Ángeles— a partir de las 8:00 p.m. (ET).

El evento se transmitirá en vivo por la cadena ABC. Estará presentado por Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger y Zendaya.

En esta edición competirán en la categoría de Mejor Película Mank, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Sound of Metal, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7 y Nomadland.

La fiesta de los Oscars, como suelen llamarle los cinéfilos, será diferente este año, y aunque no se precisa en qué consistirán todos los cambios, se sabe por la revista Variety, que miembros de la Academia visitaron el Dolby Theatre para estudiar cómo se implementarán los protocolos sanitarios de seguridad bajo las nuevas circunstancias.

En cuanto a las novedades de la entrega, vale destacar que este año por primera vez en la historia de los premios, dos mujeres están nominadas en la categoría de Mejor Director. Se trata de Emerald Fennell, por Promising Young Woman y Chloe Zhao, por Nomadland.

A ello se suma que Zhao es la primera directora asiática en ser nominada.

Por la Mejor Dirección también compiten Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round), David Fincher (Mank) y Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).

Por su parte, la veterana Glenn Close, apostará por el premio a la Mejor Actriz de Reparto por su trabajo en Hillbilly Elegy, la cual sería su octava nominación, sin nunca haberse podido llevar la estatuilla a casa.

Close se enfrenta a Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) Olivia Colman (The Father); Amanda Seyfried (Mank) y a Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari).

En la categoría de Mejor Actriz Principal figuran Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Daya (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McNormand (Nomadland) y Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

A la lista de curiosidades se agrega Anthony Hopkins, de 83 años, que es el intérprete más longevo en competir en la categoría de Mejor Actor Principal por su papel en The Father.

Con Hopkins compiten Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Gary Olman (Mank), Steven Yeun (Minari). Los que apuestan por el Mejor Actor de Reparto son Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Leslie Odom, JR (One Night in Miami), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) y Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah).

Este año Netflix lleva 16 producciones a la competencia, una cifra récord propiciada por el cierre de los cines ante el impacto de la pandemia. En la lista figuran Mank,The Trial of the Chicago 7 y Ma Rainey’s Black Botton, entre otros títulos.

Otra novedad de la ceremonia será la actuación de la cantante italiana Laura Paunisi, quien interpretará Io si, escrita por Diane Warren para la película The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sé), que marca el regreso al cine de la veterana Sophia Loren a las órdenes de su hijo, Edoardo Ponti.

La pieza compite en la categoría de Mejor Canción con los temas Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah), Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The story of Fire Saga) y Speak Now (One Night in Miami).

Los títulos nominados en la categoría Mejor Película Internacional son Another Sound (Dinamarca), Better Days (Hong Kong), Collective (Rumania), The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez) y Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina).

Una ceremonia “intima”, según han anunciado los organizadores del evento. Noche de fiesta para los amantes del cine y celebración que no nos podemos perder.

Lista completa de los nominados

Actor principal

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hhopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom, JR. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Actriz principal

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Película

The Father (David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, productores)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, producers)

Mank (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, productores)

Minari (Christina Oh, productora)

Nomadland (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, productores)

Promising Young Woman (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, productores)

Sound of Metal (Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, productores)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, productores)

Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Animado

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Guión adaptado

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad

The Father (Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

One Night in Miami ( Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Guión original

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King; Story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal (Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Canción original

Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra: H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas

Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7). Música: Daniel Pemberton. Letra: Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite

Húsavík (Eurovision Song Contest). Letra y música: Savan Kotecha, Fat Max G, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

Io Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead). Música, Diane Warren; Letra: Diane Warren y Laura Pausini.

Speak Now (One Night in Miami). M. y L: Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

Banda sonora

Da 5 Bloods (Terence Blanchard)

Mank ( Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)

Minari ( Emile Mosseri)

News of the World ( James Newton Howard)

Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste)

Sonido

Greyhound (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman)

Mank (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin)

News of the World ( Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett)

Soul (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker)

Sound of Metal ( Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh)

Vestuario

Emma (Alexandra Byrne)

Mank (Trish Summerville)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ( Ann Roth)

Mulan ( Bina Daigeler)

Pinocchio ( Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Cortometraje animado

Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

‘Live-Action’ cortometraje

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Fotografía

Judas and the Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)

Mank ( Erik Messerschmidt)

News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)

Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)

Documental

Collective ( Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana)

Crip Camp ( Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder)

The Mole Agent ( Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez)

My Octopus Teacher ( Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster)

Time (Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn)

Cortometraje documental

Colette ( Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers)

Do Not Split ( Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook)

Hunger Ward (Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman)

A Love Song for Latasha (Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan

Edición

The Father ( Yorgos Lamprinos)

Nomadland ( Chloé Zhao)

Promising Young Woman ( Frédéric Thoraval)

Sound of Metal (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Alan Baumgarten)

Película International

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Rumania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosniay Herzegovina)

Maquillaje y peluquería

Emma (Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze)

Hillbilly Elegy (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Sergio López-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson)

Mank (Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff)

Pinocchio ( Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti)

Diseño de producción

The Father (Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton)

Mank (Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale)

News of the World (David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan)

Tenet (Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas)

Efectos visuales

Love and Monsters ( Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox)

The Midnight Sky (Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins)

Mulan (Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram)

The One and Only Ivan (Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martínez)

Tenet (Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher)