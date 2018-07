Sin esperar las gracias

This photo provided by Jennifer Foster shows New York City Police Officer Larry DePrimo presenting a barefoot homeless man in New York’s Time Square with boots Nov. 14, 2012 . Foster was visiting New York with her boyfriend on Nov. 14, when she came across the shoeless man asking for change in Times Square. As she was about to approach him, she said the officer came up to the man with a pair of all-weather boots and thermal socks on the frigid night. She took the picture on her cellphone. It was posted Tuesday night to the NYPD’s official Facebook page and became an instant hit. More than 350,000 users “liked” it as of Thursday afternoon, and over 100,000 shared it. (AP Photo/Jennifer Foster) Jennifer Foster AP